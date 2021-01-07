Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

235,410 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport New Brakes! New Tires! 4x4!

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport New Brakes! New Tires! 4x4!

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

235,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6554928
  VIN: 1ftzr45e98pb00822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean! FORD RANGER XLT SPORT 4x4! New Brakes & Ball joints! EXT Cab trade!! 4x4 Local Manitoba Truck with no major accident claims!! Very Well cared for. 4x4 double Cab! Fully Loaded, bench seats with all the options you need and want!, Great set of conveniences, AC Tilt Cruise, Power windows and locks, Trailer Hitch, , 16wheels with with New Good Year DuraTRAC TIRES. Safetied, serviced and ready for its new owner... A Carproof Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. Come down and take this great truck for a test drive. With this mileage and condition it is Very fairly priced at $7,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees! $7,950 includes a 3 month powertrain warranty. Additional warranty available at a very reasonable price.

Interested? Were here to serve you. Call us at 204 488-3793, email, or see more of our dealerships browse our website. We're located at 1461 Waverly street R3T 0P7 on the West side of Waverley just south of Mcgillivray Boulevard between Clarence and Chevrier , Just look for our red white and Blue flags and you have found south Winnipeg's friendliest used car dealer. For your protection a variety of Lubrico warranties are available.
Come check out other great cars and trucks at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Financing options are available for most models regardless of credit history.Apply for financing on our secure credit application WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM

Check out our Instagram @westsidesale

Call (204) 488-3793 or TEXT (204)514-1461
DP#9491
Check us out on instagram @westsidesale or like us on facebook @westsideonwaverley

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

