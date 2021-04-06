Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

212,774 KM

$11,700

+ tax & licensing
$11,700

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

SuperCab FX4 4x4

2008 Ford Ranger

SuperCab FX4 4x4

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing

212,774KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6976805
  Stock #: 07818
  VIN: 1FTZR45E48PA11899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 212,774 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Ranger Supercab FX4 4WD. Very nice condition for the year with average km's. FX4 package, everything works as it should, transfer case and front and rear diffs totally quiet.

Loaded with Remote Start, 4.0L engine, auto trans, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, canopy, and more.

This truck is as Rust-Free as you will find anywhere. Smaller trucks are getting hard to find.

NEW Safetry.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicfinancial.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
