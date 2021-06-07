Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

133,560 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport 4X4

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport 4X4

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,560KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7243562
  Stock #: 07832
  VIN: 1ftzr45e88pb01086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07832
  • Mileage 133,560 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Ranger Supercab 4x4 Sport Low km's. Another hard to find unit. Nicely equipped with 4.0L engine, automatic transmission, air conditioning, tilt wheel, cruise control.

Only 133,560 km's. Runs and drives excellent.

New Safety!!!

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicfinancial.ca

or go directly to our website

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

