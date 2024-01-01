Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em><strong> </strong></p><p> </p><p>- In great shape for its age inside and out; well maintained</p><p>- Fresh trade in</p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- Low mileage; 198,424KMs</p><p>- Command start</p><p>- Clean Car Fax</p><p>- 5.3L V8 Gas Engine</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

198,424 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - EXTENDED CAB - 5.3L - 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - EXTENDED CAB - 5.3L - 4x4

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1706915920
  2. 1706915928
  3. 1706915935
  4. 1706915942
  5. 1706915949
  6. 1706915956
  7. 1706915963
  8. 1706915970
  9. 1706915976
  10. 1706915983
  11. 1706915990
  12. 1706915996
  13. 1706916003
  14. 1706916010
  15. 1706916017
  16. 1706916024
  17. 1706916031
  18. 1706916038
  19. 1706916045
  20. 1706916053
  21. 1706916061
  22. 1706916066
  23. 1706916073
  24. 1706916079
  25. 1706916085
  26. 1706916092
  27. 1706916098
  28. 1706916105
  29. 1706916111
  30. 1706916118
  31. 1706916125
  32. 1706916132
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
198,424KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTEK19038Z306559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 198,424 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- In great shape for its age inside and out; well maintained

- Fresh trade in

- New MB Safety

- Low mileage; 198,424KMs

- Command start

- Clean Car Fax

- 5.3L V8 Gas Engine

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2DR AUTO for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2DR AUTO 152,090 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT - SPORT - 5.0L - SUPER CREW for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford F-150 XLT - SPORT - 5.0L - SUPER CREW 230,439 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 Xlt Sport 5.0l CREW for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford F-150 Xlt Sport 5.0l CREW 298,030 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Sierra 1500