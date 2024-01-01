$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - EXTENDED CAB - 5.3L - 4x4
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 198,424 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- In great shape for its age inside and out; well maintained
- Fresh trade in
- New MB Safety
- Low mileage; 198,424KMs
- Command start
- Clean Car Fax
- 5.3L V8 Gas Engine
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
