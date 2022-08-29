Menu
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

214,335 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE **New Arrival**

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9144274
  • Stock #: P4361A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # P4361A
  • Mileage 214,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat, Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Spare tire lock, Solar-Ray tinted glass, SLE decor, Single two-sided key, Side-guard door beams, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters, illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, wiring provisions for remote vehicle start. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

