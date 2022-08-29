$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-772-2411
2008 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SLE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Listing ID: 9144274
- Stock #: P4361A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 214,335 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat, Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Spare tire lock, Solar-Ray tinted glass, SLE decor, Single two-sided key, Side-guard door beams, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters, illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, wiring provisions for remote vehicle start. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
