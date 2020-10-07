Menu
2008 Honda Accord

254,933 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L Leather! 2 Sets of Tires!

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L Leather! 2 Sets of Tires!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

254,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859960
  • Stock #: F3K9AT
  • VIN: 1HGCP36898A803582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bold Beige Metallic
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K9AT
  • Mileage 254,933 KM

Vehicle Description

New Fog Light, Windshield, Front Control Arms and Front Sway Bars have been replace for safety!
Mini Winnipeg Value Line. Good Mechanically sound vehicle with lots of life left!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
17" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

