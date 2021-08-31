Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Accord

178,000 KM

Details Description

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

Sdn EX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Accord

Sdn EX

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 7600066
  2. 7600066
  3. 7600066
  4. 7600066
  5. 7600066
  6. 7600066
  7. 7600066
  8. 7600066
  9. 7600066
  10. 7600066
  11. 7600066
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7600066
  • VIN: 1HGCP26738A811713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE VEHICLE/SUNROOF/REMOTE STARTER

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $105.26 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 142,700 KM
$9,295 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord Sd...
 178,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey R/T
 61,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory