2008 Honda Civic

Hybrid 4dr Sdn Local Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

Hybrid 4dr Sdn Local Vehicle

Location

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,144KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4373652
  • Stock #: 3405
  • VIN: JHMFA36228S801321
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
AC--AM/FM/CD--Cruise Control--Power Locks--Power Windows--Power Steering--Power Windows--

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028



As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle

>

1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.

2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change

3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.

>

We have wide selection of CAR’S, SUV’s, VAN’S and TRUCK’s always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.

Dealer permit number #9917

>

Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm

>

Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.

Check out official website at https://www.gundhuauto.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gundhu-Auto-Sales-and-Service-Ltd/276494172395553

Financing available please call us for more information

>

All advertised to be true but not guaranteed

>

Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station

>

Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years

>

We Do All Mechanical work here

>

*(Price not include GST and PST)

