2008 Honda Civic

COUPE Si *i-VTEC 6 Speed Manual! Low K*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958877
  • Stock #: SCV3700
  • VIN: 2HGFG21598H101638
Exterior Colour
Fiji Blue Pearl
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
*** WOW! LOW K LOCAL TRADE!! *** SI COUPE MANUAL 6 SPEED!! *** 2.0L I-VTEC *** This LOW K Civic Coupe Handles and shifts like a dream! Loaded up with Sport Bolstered SI Seats w/ Red Accent Stitching......Power SUNROOF......Close Ratio 6 Speed Manual Transmission......SI Graphics Package......Color-Matched Spoiler......Fuel Efficient & Powerful 190 HP 2.0L i-VTEC Engine!......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Multimedia Connections (AUX Input, CD)......Fiji Blue Pearl Paint!......Heated Mirrors......Power Windows......Power Locks......Power Mirrors......12V Power Outlet......SI Edition Red Digital Gauge Cluster......and 17-Inch Alloy Rims!

PLEASE NOTE: A second set of winter wheels & tires is available with this vehicle. Original price over $1,000+, will sell for just $500.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, original Factory Build Sheet, Two Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats. ONLY 111,000 KMS! Priced to sell at JUST $10,600!! Financing and Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
  • Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Armrests: front center
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Front brake diameter: 11.8
  • Axle ratio: 4.77
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Rear brake diameter: 10.2
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Power outlet(s): center console
  • Storage: seatback
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Shift knob trim: aluminum
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Watts: 350
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Steering ratio: 13.6
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494

