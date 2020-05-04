2008 Honda Civic

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Center console: front console with storage

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close

Rear seatbelts: center 3-point

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Shift knob trim: leather

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Subwoofer: 1

Armrests: front center

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Front brake diameter: 11.8

Axle ratio: 4.77

Total speakers: 6

Rear brake diameter: 10.2

Power door locks: auto-locking

Vanity mirrors: dual

Power outlet(s): center console

Storage: seatback

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Shift knob trim: aluminum

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Watts: 350

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Steering ratio: 13.6

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

