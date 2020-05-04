2008 Honda Civic

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** WOW! LOW K LOCAL TRADE!! *** SI COUPE MANUAL 6 SPEED!! *** 2.0L I-VTEC *** This LOW K Civic Coupe Handles and shifts like a dream! Loaded up with Sport Bolstered SI Seats w/ Red Accent Stitching......Power SUNROOF......Close Ratio 6 Speed Manual Transmission......SI Graphics Package......Color-Matched Spoiler......Fuel Efficient & Powerful 190 HP 2.0L i-VTEC Engine!......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Multimedia Connections (AUX Input, CD)......Fiji Blue Pearl Paint!......Heated Mirrors......Power Windows......Power Locks......Power Mirrors......12V Power Outlet......SI Edition Red Digital Gauge Cluster......and 17-Inch Alloy Rims!
PLEASE NOTE: A second set of winter wheels & tires is available with this vehicle. Original price over $1,000+, will sell for just $500.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, original Factory Build Sheet, Two Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats. ONLY 111,000 KMS! Priced to sell at JUST $10,600!! Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
