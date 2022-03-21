2008 Honda Civic

$9,499 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8731001

8731001 VIN: JHMFA36208S801320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 163,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.