2008 Honda Civic

163,000 KM

Details Description

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Hybrid HYBRID

2008 Honda Civic

Hybrid HYBRID

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8731001
  VIN: JHMFA36208S801320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Civic Hybrid is a perfect car to own during these high gas prices. Very clean vehicle inside and out.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $134.04 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

