2008 Honda CR-V

199,161 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

EX-L

EX-L

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,161KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5986512
  • Stock #: 2199
  • VIN: 5J6RE48708L820312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 199,161 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Security System
Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Childproof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
(3) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Privacy Tinted Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
Rear seat heater ducts
Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Chrome grille inserts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Door-pocket storage bins
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
17" Alloy Wheels
Outside temp indicator
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
digital trip meter
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Ambient console lighting
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners
Chrome tailgate garnish
Dual-deck cargo shelf
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
Leather heated front bucket seats-inc: pwr 8-way driver seat, active head restraints
Premium AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA changer-inc: 270-watt, aux input jack, (7) speakers w/subwoofer

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

 186,221 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
 178,443 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
 126,604 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

