2008 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Side Curtain Airbags Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Childproof rear door locks (3) rear 3-point seat belts Convenience Map Lights CENTRE CONSOLE Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Rear intermittent wiper w/washer (3) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets Windows Privacy Tinted Glass Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down Seating Rear seat heater ducts Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Body-colour heated pwr mirrors Chrome grille inserts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Comfort Door-pocket storage bins Under seat storage bin Upper & lower glove compartments

Additional Features 17" Alloy Wheels Outside temp indicator Front & rear splash guards Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Tilt & telescopic steering column Maintenance Minder system digital trip meter Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Real-Time 4-wheel drive Drive-by-wire throttle Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Ambient console lighting Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders Average fuel consumption indicator Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder Illuminated cargo compartment Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS) Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners Chrome tailgate garnish Dual-deck cargo shelf P225/65R17 all-season tires Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS) Leather heated front bucket seats-inc: pwr 8-way driver seat, active head restraints Premium AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA changer-inc: 270-watt, aux input jack, (7) speakers w/subwoofer

