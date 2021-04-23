2008 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 8 , 8 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

6996425 Stock #: 320926

320926 VIN: 5J6RE48548L820926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 248,857 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

