$11,991+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Element
LX
2008 Honda Element
LX
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$11,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tango Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1439
- Mileage 99,077 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***LOW MILEAGE, ONLY 99K KMS, 5SPD HONDA ELEMENT IS HERE! 2.4 ENGINE, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY AM FM CD, AC, ABS, REAR FOLDING SEATS, VERY SPACIOUS AND RELIABLE, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, ENJOY ALL 4 SEASAONS IN THIS HONDA, WILL BE SOLD SAFETIED WITH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY, 2 KEYS!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $11,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.1, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.1, Rear brake type: disc, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Cargo area light, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Axle ratio: 4.77, Rear trunk/liftgate: split liftgate, Digital odometer, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Side mirror adjustments: power, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable bucket, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 30 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: double wishbone, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: front, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: swing out, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008