2008 Honda Element

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***LOW MILEAGE, ONLY 99K KMS, 5SPD HONDA ELEMENT IS HERE! 2.4 ENGINE, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY AM FM CD, AC, ABS, REAR FOLDING SEATS, VERY SPACIOUS AND RELIABLE, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, ENJOY ALL 4 SEASAONS IN THIS HONDA, WILL BE SOLD SAFETIED WITH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY, 2 KEYS! *****VALUE PRICED AT $11,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.1, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.1, Rear brake type: disc, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Cargo area light, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Axle ratio: 4.77, Rear trunk/liftgate: split liftgate, Digital odometer, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Side mirror adjustments: power, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable bucket, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 30 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: double wishbone, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: front, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: swing out, Window defogger: rear

2008 Honda Element

99,077 KM

$11,991

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Element

LX

2008 Honda Element

LX

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,077KM
VIN 5J6YH17398L800575

  • Exterior Colour Tango Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1439
  • Mileage 99,077 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***LOW MILEAGE, ONLY 99K KMS, 5SPD HONDA ELEMENT IS HERE! 2.4 ENGINE, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY AM FM CD, AC, ABS, REAR FOLDING SEATS, VERY SPACIOUS AND RELIABLE, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED GLASS, ENJOY ALL 4 SEASAONS IN THIS HONDA, WILL BE SOLD SAFETIED WITH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY, 2 KEYS!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $11,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.1, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.1, Rear brake type: disc, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Cargo area light, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Axle ratio: 4.77, Rear trunk/liftgate: split liftgate, Digital odometer, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Side mirror adjustments: power, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable bucket, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 30 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: double wishbone, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: front, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: swing out, Window defogger: rear

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Rear Privacy Glass

Radio: AM/FM

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel: tilt
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
In-Dash CD: single disc
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Power windows: front
Total speakers: 4
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Rear struts
Axle ratio: 4.77
Rear seat folding: flat
Front brake diameter: 11.1
Wheels: steel
Rear brake diameter: 11.1
Wheel covers: full
Rear quarter windows: swing out
Floor material: rubber/vinyl
Window defogger: rear
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 30 mm
Rear seat type: removable bucket
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Rear trunk/liftgate: split liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2008 Honda Element