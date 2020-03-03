Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 4752756
  2. 4752756
  3. 4752756
  4. 4752756
  5. 4752756
  6. 4752756
  7. 4752756
  8. 4752756
Contact Seller

$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 222,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4752756
  • VIN: 5FNRL38438B504515
Exterior Colour
Silver Pearl Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
  • 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • HomeLink Garage Door Opener
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Door pocket storage bins
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
  • Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
  • Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • Independent strut front suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Additional Features
  • In-Floor Storage
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Front splash guards
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • 8-way pwr driver seat
  • aux input jack
  • 3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Coin box
  • 2nd row integrated sunshades
  • Body-coloured side moulding
  • Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
  • Pwr sliding doors
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglass holder
  • Ambient cabin lighting
  • Cargo area bag hooks
  • Cargo area rear storage well
  • 3-point seat belts-inc: front pretensioners
  • 16" aluminum-alloy wheels
  • P235/65R16 all-season tires
  • 2nd row Plus One seat w/storage
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control w/automatic 2nd row controls & air filtration
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system
  • Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
  • Independent double-wishbone rear suspension
  • AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: MP3/WMA capability, (6) speakers, 120-watt amp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Famous Motors

2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 167,000 KM
$8,795 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Genesis...
 163,500 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 134,500 KM
$12,395 + tax & lic
Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Send A Message