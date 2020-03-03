2008 Honda Odyssey

- Safety
- Security System
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
- Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
- 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Roof Rails
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Convenience
- Remote Keyless Entry
- HomeLink Garage Door Opener
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Door pocket storage bins
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
- Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
- Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
- Windows
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- (2) 12V pwr outlets
- Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Seating
- Security
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Suspension
- Independent strut front suspension
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- In-Floor Storage
- Tilt/telescoping steering column
- Front splash guards
- Outside temp gauge
- Maintenance Minder system
- 8-way pwr driver seat
- aux input jack
- 3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
- Drive-by-wire throttle
- Coin box
- 2nd row integrated sunshades
- Body-coloured side moulding
- Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
- Pwr sliding doors
- Conversation mirror w/sunglass holder
- Ambient cabin lighting
- Cargo area bag hooks
- Cargo area rear storage well
- 3-point seat belts-inc: front pretensioners
- 16" aluminum-alloy wheels
- P235/65R16 all-season tires
- 2nd row Plus One seat w/storage
- Tri-zone automatic climate control w/automatic 2nd row controls & air filtration
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system
- Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
- Independent double-wishbone rear suspension
- AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: MP3/WMA capability, (6) speakers, 120-watt amp
