2008 Honda Odyssey

Safety Security System

Child safety rear door locks

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor

2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Exterior Tinted Glass

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

HomeLink Garage Door Opener

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Door pocket storage bins

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers

Rear window intermittent wiper/washer

Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

(2) 12V pwr outlets

Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors Trim Body-coloured door handles Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension Independent strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features In-Floor Storage

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Front splash guards

Outside temp gauge

Maintenance Minder system

8-way pwr driver seat

aux input jack

3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine

Drive-by-wire throttle

Coin box

2nd row integrated sunshades

Body-coloured side moulding

Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight

Pwr sliding doors

Conversation mirror w/sunglass holder

Ambient cabin lighting

Cargo area bag hooks

Cargo area rear storage well

3-point seat belts-inc: front pretensioners

16" aluminum-alloy wheels

P235/65R16 all-season tires

2nd row Plus One seat w/storage

Tri-zone automatic climate control w/automatic 2nd row controls & air filtration

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system

Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)

Independent double-wishbone rear suspension

AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: MP3/WMA capability, (6) speakers, 120-watt amp

