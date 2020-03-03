Menu
2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4763700
  • Stock #: Pau1
  • VIN: 5FNRL38878B509784
Exterior Colour
Nimbus Grey Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Black (BK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

This is a ONE OWNER fully loaded Honda Odyssey Touring model with only 122,000 KMs. Clean Carfax. This Odyssey has it all, Navigation, reverse camera, Bluetooth, power sliding doors, power liftgate and more.
Original window sticker was over $50K.
This Van is in excellent condition throughout. Hard to find with these km's and rare Touring edition.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
  • 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • HomeLink Garage Door Opener
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Door pocket storage bins
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
  • Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off feature
Power Options
  • PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • Independent strut front suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Comfort
  • Automatic day/night rearview mirror
Additional Features
  • In-Floor Storage
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Front splash guards
  • 4-way pwr passenger seat
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • aux input jack
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • PWR TAILGATE
  • Coin box
  • 2nd row integrated sunshades
  • HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface
  • Active noise control (ANC)
  • Body-coloured side moulding
  • Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
  • Pwr sliding doors
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglass holder
  • Ambient cabin lighting
  • Cargo area bag hooks
  • Cargo area rear storage well
  • 3-point seat belts-inc: front pretensioners
  • Front/rear body-coloured parking sensors
  • P235/60R17 all-season tires
  • 2nd row Plus One seat w/storage
  • 8-way pwr driver seat w/remote-linked 2-position memory system
  • Multi-information display (MID)
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control w/automatic 2nd row controls & air filtration
  • Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
  • Active control engine mount system (ACM)
  • 3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system
  • Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
  • 17" aluminum-alloy wheels
  • Independent double-wishbone rear suspension
  • Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, rearview camera
  • Pwr outlets-inc: (2) 12V, (1) 115V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

