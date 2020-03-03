2008 Honda Odyssey

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Child safety rear door locks

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor

2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Exterior Tinted Glass

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

HomeLink Garage Door Opener

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Door pocket storage bins

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers

Rear window intermittent wiper/washer

Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off feature Power Options PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Pwr rack & pinion steering

Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Body-coloured door handles

Leather-wrapped shift knob Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension Independent strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Comfort Automatic day/night rearview mirror

Additional Features In-Floor Storage

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Front splash guards

4-way pwr passenger seat

Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature

Outside temp gauge

Maintenance Minder system

aux input jack

Drive-by-wire throttle

PWR TAILGATE

Coin box

2nd row integrated sunshades

HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface

Active noise control (ANC)

Body-coloured side moulding

Rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight

Pwr sliding doors

Conversation mirror w/sunglass holder

Ambient cabin lighting

Cargo area bag hooks

Cargo area rear storage well

3-point seat belts-inc: front pretensioners

Front/rear body-coloured parking sensors

P235/60R17 all-season tires

2nd row Plus One seat w/storage

8-way pwr driver seat w/remote-linked 2-position memory system

Multi-information display (MID)

Tri-zone automatic climate control w/automatic 2nd row controls & air filtration

Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)

Active control engine mount system (ACM)

3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control system

Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)

17" aluminum-alloy wheels

Independent double-wishbone rear suspension

Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, rearview camera

Pwr outlets-inc: (2) 12V, (1) 115V

