$15,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2008 Honda Pilot
LX low Mileage | 7 Passenger
2008 Honda Pilot
LX low Mileage | 7 Passenger
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$15,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,963KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF18168B503601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 135,963 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
In-glass antenna
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers
Maintenance Minder system
Overhead sunglasses storage
Multi-functional centre console storage
(4) 12V pwr outlets
Door-pocket storage bins
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) w/location sensors
Second-row manual climate controls
Front/rear air conditioning system
Cloth front bucket seats-inc: 4-way passenger seat adjustment
(2) 2nd row overhead map lights
Rear storage well w/(4) tie-down anchors
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Variable intermittent front wipers
Projector-beam halogen headlights
Body-coloured rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
Mechanical
16" Alloy Wheels
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Trailer hitch pre-wire
Drive-by-wire throttle
Column-mounted Shifter
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
P235/70R16 all-season tires
Variable torque management (VTM) 4-wheel drive system
3.5L SMPI SOHC 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
3-point rear centre seat belts
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Front 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
(3) 2nd row LATCH system positions
Front dual stage, dual threshold frontal airbags
Additional Features
grade logic control
Front dual stage
dual threshold frontal airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
2023 Honda CR-V LX-B Local 1 Owner | apple carplay 29,608 KM $36,914 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Pilot LX low Mileage | 7 Passenger 135,963 KM $15,985 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit EX 110,914 KM $15,985 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood Honda on Regent
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,985
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2008 Honda Pilot