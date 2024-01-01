Menu
2008 Honda Pilot

135,963 KM

$15,985

+ tax & licensing
LX low Mileage | 7 Passenger

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Used
135,963KM
VIN 5FNYF18168B503601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
In-glass antenna
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers
Maintenance Minder system
Overhead sunglasses storage
Multi-functional centre console storage
(4) 12V pwr outlets
Door-pocket storage bins
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) w/location sensors
Second-row manual climate controls
Front/rear air conditioning system
Cloth front bucket seats-inc: 4-way passenger seat adjustment
(2) 2nd row overhead map lights
Rear storage well w/(4) tie-down anchors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Variable intermittent front wipers
Projector-beam halogen headlights
Body-coloured rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight

Mechanical

16" Alloy Wheels
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Trailer hitch pre-wire
Drive-by-wire throttle
Column-mounted Shifter
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
P235/70R16 all-season tires
Variable torque management (VTM) 4-wheel drive system
3.5L SMPI SOHC 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
3-point rear centre seat belts
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Front 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
(3) 2nd row LATCH system positions
Front dual stage, dual threshold frontal airbags

Additional Features

grade logic control
Front dual stage
dual threshold frontal airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

