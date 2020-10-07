Menu
2008 Honda Ridgeline

133,851 KM

Details Description Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2008 Honda Ridgeline

2008 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L | 4WD | Leather | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof |

2008 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L | 4WD | Leather | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

133,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086796
  • Stock #: F3NXUX
  • VIN: 2HJYK16538H001359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Power Adjustable Sunroof
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Auxiliary Port
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

