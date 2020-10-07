2008 Honda Ridgeline

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 17" aluminum alloy wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.