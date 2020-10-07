2008 Hyundai Accent

+ taxes & licensing
NICE CLEAN ECONOMICAL LITTLE HATCHBACK!! GREAT FIRST CAR!! FULLY EQUIPPED!! ONLY 128 000KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOE FOR $5,986 PLUS PST AND GST WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
