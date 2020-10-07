2008 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Fog Lamps Front/rear crumple zones Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Dual front air bags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Convenience Compact Spare Tire 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Front/rear floor mats Windows Rear Window Defroster Pwr sunroof Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering 12-volt pwr outlet Pwr mirrors Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers Body-colour door handles Seating Rear seat heater ducts 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat Reclining front bucket seats-inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints Suspension Sport tuned suspension Rear coupled torsion beam axle-inc: coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Micro roof antenna

Additional Features 16" Alloy Wheels Front/rear stabilizer bars 90-amp alternator Ignition immobilizer system Front/rear assist grips Cloth Seat Trim Seatback pockets Air filter Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors 55-amp/hr battery Deluxe cloth door trim w/map pockets Shift interlock system Rear window washer/wiper Adjustable rear headrests Remote fuel door & hatch releases Illuminated front ashtray w/lighter 1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs Body-colour waistline mouldings Driver seat armrest Rear centre armrest w/cupholder Front centre console w/(2) cupholders Pwr window lock-out button 3-spoke tilt leather wrapped steering wheel AM/FM audio system w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (6) speakers P205/45R16 all-season tires Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock Front/rear 3-point seatbelts-inc: force limiters, pretensioners Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, lock-out, pwr reserve

