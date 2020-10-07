Menu
2008 Hyundai Accent

128,000 KM

$5,986

+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Accent

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL w/Sport Pkg

2008 Hyundai Accent

GL w/Sport Pkg

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6168333
  • VIN: KMHCN35C08U073016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Onyx Pearl (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Black (WK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE CLEAN ECONOMICAL LITTLE HATCHBACK!! GREAT FIRST CAR!! FULLY EQUIPPED!! ONLY 128 000KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOE FOR $5,986 PLUS PST AND GST WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Fog Lamps
Front/rear crumple zones
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Dual front air bags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear floor mats
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr sunroof
Pwr rack & pinion steering
12-volt pwr outlet
Pwr mirrors
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Body-colour door handles
Rear seat heater ducts
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Reclining front bucket seats-inc: driver multi-adjustable seat w/adjustable head restraints
Sport tuned suspension
Rear coupled torsion beam axle-inc: coil springs
Micro roof antenna
16" Alloy Wheels
Front/rear stabilizer bars
90-amp alternator
Ignition immobilizer system
Front/rear assist grips
Cloth Seat Trim
Seatback pockets
Air filter
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
55-amp/hr battery
Deluxe cloth door trim w/map pockets
Shift interlock system
Rear window washer/wiper
Adjustable rear headrests
Remote fuel door & hatch releases
Illuminated front ashtray w/lighter
1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs
Body-colour waistline mouldings
Driver seat armrest
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Pwr window lock-out button
3-spoke tilt leather wrapped steering wheel
AM/FM audio system w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (6) speakers
P205/45R16 all-season tires
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock
Front/rear 3-point seatbelts-inc: force limiters, pretensioners
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, lock-out, pwr reserve

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

