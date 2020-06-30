Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Infiniti EX35

110,148 KM

Details Description Features

$11,893

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,893

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2008 Infiniti EX35

2008 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4DR

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 5356295
  2. 5356295
  3. 5356295
  4. 5356295
  5. 5356295
  6. 5356295
  7. 5356295
  8. 5356295
  9. 5356295
  10. 5356295
  11. 5356295
  12. 5356295
  13. 5356295
  14. 5356295
  15. 5356295
  16. 5356295
  17. 5356295
  18. 5356295
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5356295
  • Stock #: F38AZ9
  • VIN: JNKAJ09F68M363107

$11,893

+ taxes & licensing

110,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F38AZ9
  • Mileage 110,148 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Complimentary oil change with purchase
Service records if available
Carfax report
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2016 Infiniti QX70 P...
 120,317 KM
$22,602 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 37,738 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2013 Acura RDX Tech ...
 179,892 KM
$13,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory