2008 Infiniti EX35

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

