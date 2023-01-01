2008 Jeep Commander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 7 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9933188

9933188 Stock #: P4666A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pear

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 103,792 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Pwr sunroof w/CommandView Conventional Spare Tire LEATHER TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS MONOTONE PAINT (STD) P245/65R17 ALL TERRAIN BSW TIRES (STD) POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 115 volt pwr outlet heated front seats pwr-adjustable pedals remote start system 28T SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 115 volt aux pwr outlet universal garage door opener auto headlamps cargo compartment carpet auto-dimming rearview mirror 8-way pwr driver seat 4-way pwr ... 4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: 3.73 axle ratio 6500# GVW rating hill descent control hill start assist Quadra-Trac II full time active 4WD system NAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: MyGig multimedia infotainment hard disc drive auxiliary audio input navigation system w/GPS ParkView rear back-up camera rearview auto dimming mirror w/microphone touch screen display monitor UConnect ... 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.