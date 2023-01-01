Menu
2008 Jeep Commander

103,792 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Sport **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,792KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9933188
  • Stock #: P4666A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pear
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 103,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2008 Jeep Commander Sport **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 4.7L/287 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Commander comes equipped with these options: PWR SUNROOF W/COMMANDVIEW, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 115 volt pwr outlet, heated front seats, pwr-adjustable pedals, remote start system, P245/65R17 ALL TERRAIN BSW TIRES (STD), NAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: MyGig multimedia infotainment, hard disc drive, auxiliary audio input, navigation system w/GPS, ParkView rear back-up camera, rearview auto dimming mirror w/microphone, touch screen display monitor, UConnect hands-free communication, MONOTONE PAINT (STD), LEATHER TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: 3.73 axle ratio, 6500# GVW rating, hill descent control, hill start assist, Quadra-Trac II full time active 4WD system, 28T SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 115 volt aux pwr outlet, universal garage door opener, auto headlamps, cargo compartment carpet, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 8-way pwr driver seat, 4-way pwr front passenger seat, 3rd-row 50/50 split bench seat, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, security alarm, AM/FM stereo w/6-disc DVD/MP3 playback, (6) Boston Acoustics speakers, 276-watt amplifier, SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription, leather trimmed seats, heated front seats w/manual lumbar adjustment, leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, pwr adjustable pedals, remote start system, and 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD). See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Pwr sunroof w/CommandView
Conventional Spare Tire
LEATHER TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
P245/65R17 ALL TERRAIN BSW TIRES (STD)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 115 volt pwr outlet heated front seats pwr-adjustable pedals remote start system
28T SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 115 volt aux pwr outlet universal garage door opener auto headlamps cargo compartment carpet auto-dimming rearview mirror 8-way pwr driver seat 4-way pwr ...
4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: 3.73 axle ratio 6500# GVW rating hill descent control hill start assist Quadra-Trac II full time active 4WD system
NAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: MyGig multimedia infotainment hard disc drive auxiliary audio input navigation system w/GPS ParkView rear back-up camera rearview auto dimming mirror w/microphone touch screen display monitor UConnect ...
17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

