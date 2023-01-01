$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-772-2411
2008 Jeep Commander
Sport **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9933188
- Stock #: P4666A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pear
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 103,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2008 Jeep Commander Sport **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 4.7L/287 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Commander comes equipped with these options: PWR SUNROOF W/COMMANDVIEW, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 115 volt pwr outlet, heated front seats, pwr-adjustable pedals, remote start system, P245/65R17 ALL TERRAIN BSW TIRES (STD), NAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: MyGig multimedia infotainment, hard disc drive, auxiliary audio input, navigation system w/GPS, ParkView rear back-up camera, rearview auto dimming mirror w/microphone, touch screen display monitor, UConnect hands-free communication, MONOTONE PAINT (STD), LEATHER TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4.7L V8 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: 3.73 axle ratio, 6500# GVW rating, hill descent control, hill start assist, Quadra-Trac II full time active 4WD system, 28T SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 115 volt aux pwr outlet, universal garage door opener, auto headlamps, cargo compartment carpet, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 8-way pwr driver seat, 4-way pwr front passenger seat, 3rd-row 50/50 split bench seat, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, security alarm, AM/FM stereo w/6-disc DVD/MP3 playback, (6) Boston Acoustics speakers, 276-watt amplifier, SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription, leather trimmed seats, heated front seats w/manual lumbar adjustment, leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, pwr adjustable pedals, remote start system, and 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD). See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
