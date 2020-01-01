Menu
2008 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited X

2008 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited X

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,470KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4505526
  VIN: 1J8GA39118L595985
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Dark slate gray/medium slate gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
BEAUTIFUL, NO ACCIDENTS JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED AVAILABLE NOW, 20" XD WHEELS (INCLUDING SPARE), ALL NEW TIRES (INCLUDING SPARE), REMOTE STARTER, V6, AUTO TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, ALARM AND KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, CLOTH INTERIOR, HARDTOP AND SOFT TOP INCLUDED, UPGRADED GRILLE AND HEADLIGHTS, UPGRADED TAIL LAMPS, TINTED GLASS, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LOKING FOR A GOOD HOME!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $17,991 + TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED*****

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: MP3, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 66, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 12.4, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.47, Floor material: carpet, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cupholders: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Rear door type: side-hinged, 4WD selector: manual hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.21, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: body-color, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Skid plate(s), Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Side mirror adjustments: manual, Removable roof: soft top, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Seatbelt force limiters: driver only, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Rolling code security: key, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.7, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: solid live axle, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: trailing arms, Spare tire mount location: outside, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all terrain, Wheels: steel, Cargo tie downs, Front wipers: intermittent
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cupholders: Front
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Auxiliary audio input: MP3
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Spare tire size: full-size matching
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear door type: side-hinged
  • Front suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Rear suspension type: trailing arms
  • Spare tire mount location: outside
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Skid plate(s)
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Alternator: 140 amps
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Mirror color: black
  • 4WD selector: manual hi-lo
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Axle ratio: 3.21
  • Battery rating: 600 CCA
  • Fender lip moldings: black
  • Front bumper color: black
  • Rear bumper color: black
  • Removable roof: soft top
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5
  • Wheels: steel
  • Rear brake width: 0.47
  • Front brake diameter: 11.9
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.4
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual
  • Watts: 66
  • Grille color: body-color
  • Seatbelt force limiters: driver only
  • Steering ratio: 14.7

