2008 Jeep Wrangler

BEAUTIFUL, NO ACCIDENTS JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED AVAILABLE NOW, 20" XD WHEELS (INCLUDING SPARE), ALL NEW TIRES (INCLUDING SPARE), REMOTE STARTER, V6, AUTO TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, ALARM AND KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, CLOTH INTERIOR, HARDTOP AND SOFT TOP INCLUDED, UPGRADED GRILLE AND HEADLIGHTS, UPGRADED TAIL LAMPS, TINTED GLASS, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LOKING FOR A GOOD HOME!











*****VALUE PRICED AT $17,991 + TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED*****



*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****



*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008****







INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: MP3, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 66, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 12.4, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.47, Floor material: carpet, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cupholders: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Rear door type: side-hinged, 4WD selector: manual hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.21, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: body-color, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Skid plate(s), Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Side mirror adjustments: manual, Removable roof: soft top, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Seatbelt force limiters: driver only, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Rolling code security: key, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.7, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: solid live axle, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: trailing arms, Spare tire mount location: outside, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all terrain, Wheels: steel, Cargo tie downs, Front wipers: intermittent

Safety Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Steering Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning Convenience Cupholders: Front

Additional Features Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Cargo tie downs

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Rear seat type: bench

Steering wheel: tilt

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Cargo cover: retractable

Center console: front console with storage

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Auxiliary audio input: MP3

Storage: door pockets

Spare wheel type: steel

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Spare tire size: full-size matching

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Rear door type: side-hinged

Front suspension classification: solid live axle

Front suspension type: multi-link

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Rear suspension type: trailing arms

Spare tire mount location: outside

Floor material: carpet

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Skid plate(s)

Tire type: all terrain

Rolling code security: key

Rear headrests: 2

Alternator: 140 amps

Total speakers: 6

Mirror color: black

4WD selector: manual hi-lo

4WD type: part time

Axle ratio: 3.21

Battery rating: 600 CCA

Fender lip moldings: black

Front bumper color: black

Rear bumper color: black

Removable roof: soft top

Front brake width: 1.1

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5

Wheels: steel

Rear brake width: 0.47

Front brake diameter: 11.9

Rear brake diameter: 12.4

Side mirror adjustments: manual

Watts: 66

Grille color: body-color

Seatbelt force limiters: driver only

Steering ratio: 14.7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.