Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Kia Rondo

230,594 KM

Details Description Features

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2008 Kia Rondo

2008 Kia Rondo

LX **AS-IS**

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Kia Rondo

LX **AS-IS**

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 9068980
  2. 9068980
Contact Seller

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

230,594KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9068980
  • Stock #: F4PPEU
  • VIN: KNAFG525687158418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcanic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4PPEU
  • Mileage 230,594 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side-impact door beams
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front/rear curtain airbags
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
LATCH for child safety seats
Impact-sensing door unlock
Rear child safety locks
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Front/rear floor mats
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Pwr windows w/driver auto down
Pwr door locks w/central locking
Pwr fuel door release
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
Front/rear door map pocket
Overhead sunglass holder
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear coat hook
Cargo net hooks
Front/rear assist grips
(2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) cargo area
Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear mud guards
Projection headlamps
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2008 Ford Edge SEL *...
 256,000 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Rondo LX **...
 230,594 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 53,441 KM
$28,937 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory