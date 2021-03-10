Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Land Rover LR2

174,403 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2008 Land Rover LR2

2008 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Land Rover LR2

AWD 4dr

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,403KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6701270
  • Stock #: 2435
  • VIN: SALFR24N48H084184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,403 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service



At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.



You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US


@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232



cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Tire Pressure Monitor
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 83,836 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 109,591 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic
2010 Acura MDX
 214,204 KM
$10,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory