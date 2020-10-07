2008 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Features

Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Front/rear crumple zones Cornering brake control (CBC) Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Front seatback storage pockets Cruise control w/steering wheel mounted controls Exterior Front/rear fog lamps Trim Diamond mesh front grille & pwr vents Seating 60/40 split folding heated rear seat w/adjustable head restraints & ski bag

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Collapsible steering column Overhead sunglasses holder Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Front/rear door map pockets Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) hill descent control (HDC) Rear centre armrest w/storage Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Permanent 4-wheel drive Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic Parking Brake Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 4.2L SMPI 32-valve supercharged V8 engine Monocoque integrated body/chassis w/(3) steel subframes Integral class III trailer towing hitch receiver Supercharged unique suspension calibration 255/50R20 tires 105 litre fuel tank Adaptive front lighting system (AFS) Clear tail lamps-inc: turn signal & brake lamp Heated front windscreen Intermittent rear window washer/wiper Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel w/auto tilt-away Homelink system for garage doors & security gates Front/rear window defogger Dual glass-mounted antenna system Personal telephone integration system w/bluetooth technology Foldable/removable rear loadspace cover Removable luggage net Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions Child locks for rear doors/windows LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment Front/rear side-impact door beams Driver & front passenger knee bolsters Electronic throttle control & variable camshaft phasing (VCP) 6-speed automatic CommandShift transmission w/OD-inc: normal/sport/manual shift modes Pwr ventilated front/rear disc brakes Deep-tinted rear windows Variable intermittent front rain sensing windshield wipers Cambridge leather on upper dashboard Whiplash protection system Puddle & footwell lights Silver on black Land Rover ovals & "Supercharged" exterior badge Chromed exhaust tip Cupholders-inc: (3) front, (2) rear GPS off-road enhanced navigation system-inc: touchscreen interface, 4x4 driver info Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel filler door indicator, comprehensive message centre w/trip computer, analog clock Pwr windows-inc: retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature Collision-activated inertia switch to unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps Voice control for navigation, audio, telephone Stainless steel pedals Bi-Xenon single-piece headlamps w/auto headlamps, pwr washers Pwr sunroof-inc: deep-tinted glass, retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature Double-wishbone rear suspension-inc: gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: double-pivot lower arms, gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar 710-watt Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo, 6-disc CD changer in glovebox, (14) speakers, touchscreen interface, 2nd row auxiliary input 2-speed electronic transfer gearbox-inc: shift-on-the-move capability 9-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)-inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags, driver & front passenger side airbags, head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions, knee airbag Autodimming folding heated pwr mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.