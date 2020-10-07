AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
2008 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED FULL SIZE 4.2L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 149,000kms, LOCAL VEHICLE, ALL MAINTANENCE RECORDS DONE AT LAND ROVER DEALERSHIP, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GPS/NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR SENSORS, DOUBLE REAR HEAD REST DVD PLAYERS WITH REMOTE AND HEAD PHONES, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $14,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.
Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.
Vehicle Features
Full-Size Spare Tire
Front/rear crumple zones
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front seatback storage pockets
Cruise control w/steering wheel mounted controls
Front/rear fog lamps
Diamond mesh front grille & pwr vents
60/40 split folding heated rear seat w/adjustable head restraints & ski bag
Double-wishbone rear suspension-inc: gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: double-pivot lower arms, gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
710-watt Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo, 6-disc CD changer in glovebox, (14) speakers, touchscreen interface, 2nd row auxiliary input
2-speed electronic transfer gearbox-inc: shift-on-the-move capability
9-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)-inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags, driver & front passenger side airbags, head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions, knee airbag
Autodimming folding heated pwr mirrors
