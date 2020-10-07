Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Land Rover Range Rover

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2008 Land Rover Range Rover

2008 Land Rover Range Rover

SC

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Land Rover Range Rover

SC

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 5907210
  2. 5907210
  3. 5907210
  4. 5907210
  5. 5907210
  6. 5907210
  7. 5907210
  8. 5907210
  9. 5907210
  10. 5907210
  11. 5907210
  12. 5907210
  13. 5907210
  14. 5907210
  15. 5907210
  16. 5907210
  17. 5907210
  18. 5907210
  19. 5907210
  20. 5907210
  21. 5907210
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5907210
  • VIN: SALMF134X8A279248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Sand ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2008 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED FULL SIZE 4.2L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 149,000kms, LOCAL VEHICLE, ALL MAINTANENCE RECORDS DONE AT LAND ROVER DEALERSHIP, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GPS/NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR SENSORS, DOUBLE REAR HEAD REST DVD PLAYERS WITH REMOTE AND HEAD PHONES, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $14,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

Full-Size Spare Tire
Front/rear crumple zones
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front seatback storage pockets
Cruise control w/steering wheel mounted controls
Front/rear fog lamps
Diamond mesh front grille & pwr vents
60/40 split folding heated rear seat w/adjustable head restraints & ski bag
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Collapsible steering column
Overhead sunglasses holder
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear door map pockets
Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
hill descent control (HDC)
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Permanent 4-wheel drive
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
4.2L SMPI 32-valve supercharged V8 engine
Monocoque integrated body/chassis w/(3) steel subframes
Integral class III trailer towing hitch receiver
Supercharged unique suspension calibration
255/50R20 tires
105 litre fuel tank
Adaptive front lighting system (AFS)
Clear tail lamps-inc: turn signal & brake lamp
Heated front windscreen
Intermittent rear window washer/wiper
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel w/auto tilt-away
Homelink system for garage doors & security gates
Front/rear window defogger
Dual glass-mounted antenna system
Personal telephone integration system w/bluetooth technology
Foldable/removable rear loadspace cover
Removable luggage net
Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints
Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions
Child locks for rear doors/windows
LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment
Front/rear side-impact door beams
Driver & front passenger knee bolsters
Electronic throttle control & variable camshaft phasing (VCP)
6-speed automatic CommandShift transmission w/OD-inc: normal/sport/manual shift modes
Pwr ventilated front/rear disc brakes
Deep-tinted rear windows
Variable intermittent front rain sensing windshield wipers
Cambridge leather on upper dashboard
Whiplash protection system
Puddle & footwell lights
Silver on black Land Rover ovals & "Supercharged" exterior badge
Chromed exhaust tip
Cupholders-inc: (3) front, (2) rear
GPS off-road enhanced navigation system-inc: touchscreen interface, 4x4 driver info
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel filler door indicator, comprehensive message centre w/trip computer, analog clock
Pwr windows-inc: retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature
Collision-activated inertia switch to unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps
Voice control for navigation, audio, telephone
Stainless steel pedals
Bi-Xenon single-piece headlamps w/auto headlamps, pwr washers
Pwr sunroof-inc: deep-tinted glass, retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature
Double-wishbone rear suspension-inc: gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: double-pivot lower arms, gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
710-watt Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo, 6-disc CD changer in glovebox, (14) speakers, touchscreen interface, 2nd row auxiliary input
2-speed electronic transfer gearbox-inc: shift-on-the-move capability
9-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)-inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags, driver & front passenger side airbags, head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions, knee airbag
Autodimming folding heated pwr mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2015 Ford Focus SE
 174,500 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 3 Series 32...
 145,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover Rang...
 148,500 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory