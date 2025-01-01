Menu
2008 Lexus LS 600H

$19,980 + taxes & licensing

213,237 KM

At McWilliam Auto we pride ourselves on being the number 1 priced dealer in Manitoba. Our key focus is ensuring the quality of our vehicles are top notch while maintaining an excellent price. McWilliam auto is best known for being a changer of todays in.car market.in. The number one, no hassle price, makes buyers get the right price no matter if you know or dont know todays car market. Our in.1 price.in. policy ensures all customers get the best possible price. Yes you heard it right, 1 price is the best price!

Our lot is always full of great options no matter what your needs are, with over 100 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock we got you covered! If you are in the market for a Truck, SUV, Van or Sedan and are looking for quality at a great price then look no further and call today, One of our Knowledgeable and dedicated Sales people will steer you in the right direction.

We also offer the best priced Premium warranties and seamless onsite financing here to improve your buying experience. Our Finance manager is the best in the Business! working quickly and diligently to secure you affordable financing is our specialty. Give us a call and get pre approved today!

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2008 Lexus LS 600H

213,237 KM

Details Description

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lexus LS 600H

L | REAR SEAT FULL RECLINER | 4 SEATS HTD & COOLED | AIR SUSPENSION |

12665967

2008 Lexus LS 600H

L | REAR SEAT FULL RECLINER | 4 SEATS HTD & COOLED | AIR SUSPENSION |

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,237KM
VIN JTHDU46F185002538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 213,237 KM

Vehicle Description


At McWilliam Auto we pride ourselves on being the number 1 priced dealer in Manitoba. Our key focus is ensuring the quality of our vehicles are top notch while maintaining an excellent price. McWilliam auto is best known for being a changer of todays in.car market.in. The number one, no hassle price, makes buyers get the right price no matter if you know or don't know todays car market. Our in.1 price.in. policy ensures all customers get the best possible price. Yes you heard it right, 1 price is the best price!

Our lot is always full of great options no matter what your needs are, with over 100 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock we got you covered! If you are in the market for a Truck, SUV, Van or Sedan and are looking for quality at a great price then look no further and call today, One of our Knowledgeable and dedicated Sales people will steer you in the right direction.

We also offer the best priced Premium warranties and seamless onsite financing here to improve your buying experience. Our Finance manager is the best in the Business! working quickly and diligently to secure you affordable financing is our specialty. Give us a call and get pre approved today!

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here to get pre approved:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/actual vehicle for the actual information.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2008 Lexus LS 600H