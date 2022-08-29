2008 Lexus RX 400h

$17,887 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 5 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Breakwater Blue Metallic

Interior Colour IVORY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UHB1

Mileage 194,556 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Integrated Garage Door Opener Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock LEATHER SEAT TRIM HEATED FRONT SEATS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Illuminated Entry System Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Carpet Floor Mats Rear seat heater ducts Front air conditioning Retained accessory pwr Accessory pwr outlets Assist grips Front/rear cup holders Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Metallic shift knob Overhead sunglasses holder Remote fuel-filler door release Simulated Leather Door Trim Driver coin case compartment Cargo area tonneau cover Front seatback pocket Cargo area tie down rings Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Cargo shade Sliding front centre console box Easy access memory system Driver/front passenger opening door pockets Side & under cargo area storage compartments 40/20/40 split-folding sliding rear seat Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls Aluminum dash accents Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dust filter, pollen filter, deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display, water temp, dual trip odometer Lights-inc: reading lamps, front footwell lights Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 8-way pwr front passenger seat, pwr lumbar, adjustable headrests, 2-position driver seat memory Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows, jam protection Warnings-inc: low fuel, low oil, low washer fluid, front seat belts Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Child-restraint seat anchor points Front seat-mounted side airbags Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters All-position 3-point seat belts Front dual-stage airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Roll-sensing front/rear head & side curtain airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Front/rear stabilizer bars Electric pwr steering CVT Transmission P235/55R18 all-season tires 18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks Anti-vibration subframe Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts Independent MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry 3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE), hybrid synergy drive (HSD), front/rear high-output permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors Electronically controlled continuously variable transmission w/pwr split device HD equipment-inc: battery, starter, alternator & heater On-demand electronic 4-wheel drive Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes-inc: integrated regenerative braking system, electronically controlled hydraulic braking system (ECB2) Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Rear Step Bumper LED Taillights Body-colour bumpers Rear Bumper Protector PWR TAILGATE Body-colour rear spoiler Water repellent door glass Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature Pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade Colour-keyed electrochromic pwr heated mirrors Chrome-finish door handles Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

