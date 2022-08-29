2008 Lexus RX 400h

Listing ID: 9271390 Stock #: F4UHB1 VIN: JTJHW31U282060251
Exterior Colour
Breakwater Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
IVORY
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4UHB1
Mileage
194,556 KM
Interior
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Overhead sunglasses holder
Remote fuel-filler door release
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Driver coin case compartment
Cargo area tie down rings
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Sliding front centre console box
Easy access memory system
Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
40/20/40 split-folding sliding rear seat
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dust filter, pollen filter, deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls
Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display, water temp, dual trip odometer
Lights-inc: reading lamps, front footwell lights
Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 8-way pwr front passenger seat, pwr lumbar, adjustable headrests, 2-position driver seat memory
Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows, jam protection
Warnings-inc: low fuel, low oil, low washer fluid, front seat belts
Safety
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
All-position 3-point seat belts
Front dual-stage airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Roll-sensing front/rear head & side curtain airbags
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
P235/55R18 all-season tires
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe
Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry
3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE), hybrid synergy drive (HSD), front/rear high-output permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors
Electronically controlled continuously variable transmission w/pwr split device
HD equipment-inc: battery, starter, alternator & heater
On-demand electronic 4-wheel drive
Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes-inc: integrated regenerative braking system, electronically controlled hydraulic braking system (ECB2)
Exterior
Water repellent door glass
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
Pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade
Colour-keyed electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
Chrome-finish door handles
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.