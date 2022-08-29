Menu
2008 Lexus RX 400h

194,556 KM

$17,887

+ tax & licensing
$17,887

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2008 Lexus RX 400h

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid

2008 Lexus RX 400h

4WD 4dr Hybrid

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$17,887

+ taxes & licensing

194,556KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9271390
  Stock #: F4UHB1
  VIN: JTJHW31U282060251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Breakwater Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4UHB1
  • Mileage 194,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! This 2008 Lexus has a ton of life left in it!

Come see for yourself today!
- Leather
- Navigation
- Cruise Control
- Heated Seats
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry System
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Carpet Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Retained accessory pwr
Accessory pwr outlets
Assist grips
Front/rear cup holders
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Metallic shift knob
Overhead sunglasses holder
Remote fuel-filler door release
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Driver coin case compartment
Cargo area tonneau cover
Front seatback pocket
Cargo area tie down rings
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Cargo shade
Sliding front centre console box
Easy access memory system
Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
40/20/40 split-folding sliding rear seat
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Aluminum dash accents
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dust filter, pollen filter, deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls
Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display, water temp, dual trip odometer
Lights-inc: reading lamps, front footwell lights
Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 8-way pwr front passenger seat, pwr lumbar, adjustable headrests, 2-position driver seat memory
Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows, jam protection
Warnings-inc: low fuel, low oil, low washer fluid, front seat belts
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
All-position 3-point seat belts
Front dual-stage airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Roll-sensing front/rear head & side curtain airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
CVT Transmission
P235/55R18 all-season tires
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Anti-vibration subframe
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe
Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry
3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE), hybrid synergy drive (HSD), front/rear high-output permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors
Electronically controlled continuously variable transmission w/pwr split device
HD equipment-inc: battery, starter, alternator & heater
On-demand electronic 4-wheel drive
Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes-inc: integrated regenerative braking system, electronically controlled hydraulic braking system (ECB2)
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Step Bumper
LED Taillights
Body-colour bumpers
Rear Bumper Protector
PWR TAILGATE
Body-colour rear spoiler
Water repellent door glass
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
Pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade
Colour-keyed electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
Chrome-finish door handles
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

