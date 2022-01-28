2008 Lexus RX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 8 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8191371

8191371 Stock #: P1216

P1216 VIN: JTJHW31U282856658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Breakwater Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Gold

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1216

Mileage 199,801 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors First Aid Kit Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Comfort HEATED Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER 10 auto on/off Radio data system Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Lumbar door pockets Electronic brakeforce distribution Radio: AM/FM Front Brake Type: Disc Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Side mirrors: driver side only heated Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Grille color: chrome Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Spare tire size: full-size matching Spare wheel type: alloy Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Rolling code security Front wipers: variable intermittent Taillights: LED Side mirror adjustments: power folding Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Tire type: all terrain Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Front brake diameter: 12.6 Rear struts Rear brake diameter: 11.3 Rear wiper: with washer Door trim: cloth 4WD type: on demand Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride Emergency locking retractors: driver Window defogger: rear Electric Motor HP: 165 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 123 Electric Motor Torque: 247 Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 208 Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5600 Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 212 Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4400 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Watts: 132 reclining reverse gear tilt audio security system 12V front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.