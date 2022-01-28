$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX
400h
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
199,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8191371
- Stock #: P1216
- VIN: JTJHW31U282856658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Breakwater Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1216
- Mileage 199,801 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
****COMING SOON****AWD LEXUS RX 400H HYBRID, NAVI, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER INTERIOR AND HEATED SEATS AND MORE!
*****VALUE PRICED, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
HEATED
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
10
auto on/off
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
door pockets
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Grille color: chrome
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Rolling code security
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Tire type: all terrain
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Rear struts
Rear brake diameter: 11.3
Rear wiper: with washer
Door trim: cloth
4WD type: on demand
Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride
Emergency locking retractors: driver
Window defogger: rear
Electric Motor HP: 165
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 123
Electric Motor Torque: 247
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 208
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5600
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 212
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4400
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Watts: 132
reclining
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
12V front
