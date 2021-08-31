Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Lincoln Navigator

191,363 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2008 Lincoln Navigator

2008 Lincoln Navigator

ULTIMATE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lincoln Navigator

ULTIMATE

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 7798767
  2. 7798767
  3. 7798767
  4. 7798767
  5. 7798767
  6. 7798767
  7. 7798767
  8. 7798767
  9. 7798767
  10. 7798767
  11. 7798767
  12. 7798767
  13. 7798767
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

191,363KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7798767
  • Stock #: 1818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1818
  • Mileage 191,363 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

LEATHER

SUNROOF

BACK UP CAMERA

NAVIGATION

HEATED SEATS

FOG LAMP

PARK SENSORS

TV DVD

Warranties and Financing available

asking $11990 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2008 Lincoln Navigat...
 191,363 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SR
 87,424 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Sonata GL
 183,305 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory