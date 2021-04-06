Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda CX-7

143,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda CX-7

2008 Mazda CX-7

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda CX-7

Touring

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 6840707
  2. 6840707
  3. 6840707
  4. 6840707
  5. 6840707
  6. 6840707
  7. 6840707
  8. 6840707
  9. 6840707
  10. 6840707
  11. 6840707
  12. 6840707
  13. 6840707
Contact Seller

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

143,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6840707
  • Stock #: 1723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,200 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

COMMAND STARTER

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties and Financing available

asking $8450 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2013 Toyota Prius V ...
 139,005 KM
$16,490 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic DX-G
 104,394 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-7 Tour...
 143,200 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory