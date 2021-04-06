2008 Mazda CX-7

$8,450 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6840707

6840707 Stock #: 1723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 143,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.