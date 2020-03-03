Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 4769676
  2. 4769676
  3. 4769676
  4. 4769676
  5. 4769676
  6. 4769676
  7. 4769676
  8. 4769676
  9. 4769676
  10. 4769676
  11. 4769676
  12. 4769676
  13. 4769676
Contact Seller

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,720KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4769676
  • Stock #: 1602
  • VIN: JM1BK323681149966
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY //LEATHER//SUNROOF//HEATED SEATS//
Warranties and Financing available
asking $5990 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment
  • (2) cupholders
  • Cigarette lighter & ash tray
  • Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
  • Rear bottle holders
  • Driver seatback pocket
  • (3) passenger assist grips
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
  • Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Active front headrests
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Halogen Headlights
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
  • 12V pwr outlet
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Moulded cloth door trim
  • Body-colour protective side mouldings
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
  • Body-coloured grille
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
  • Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
  • Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Safety
  • Dual front air bags
  • Front side-impact air bags
  • Side curtain air bags
  • Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
  • Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Child-proof door locks
  • Integrated child seat anchor brackets
  • Side door impact protection beams
Additional Features
  • Locking glove box
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
  • Unwoven interior carpet
  • Driver-side foot rest
  • Rear heater ducts
  • Ignition key illumination
  • side sill extensions
  • Auto light control
  • LED Hannabi tailights
  • 2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
  • P205/50R17 all-season tires
  • Sporty bumpers
  • Sporty fog lights
  • Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges w/silver rings
  • Carbon fibre pattern finish on centre panel
  • Dual front visors w/vanity mirrors
  • PWR TILT/SLIDE GLASS MOONROOF
  • Pwr front & rear disc brakes
  • Remote fuel door & trunk release
  • 17" aluminum wheels
  • Silver-finish on door handle
  • 5-speed sport mode automatic transmission w/OD
  • Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp
  • Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature, illuminated driver-side switch
  • Trip computer-inc: fuel economy, average speed
  • Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar
  • LUXURY PKG W/PWR TILT/SLIDE GLASS MOONROOF
  • PKG NOT DESIRED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 177,720 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V LX
 189,485 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius V ...
 106,751 KM
$22,250 + tax & lic
Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Send A Message