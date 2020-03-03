2008 Mazda MAZDA3

- Powertrain
- Convenience
- Map Lights
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment
- (2) cupholders
- Cigarette lighter & ash tray
- Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
- Rear bottle holders
- Driver seatback pocket
- (3) passenger assist grips
- (2) coat hooks
- Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
- Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
- Comfort
- Illuminated Entry
- Cargo Area Light
- Active front headrests
- Windows
- Exterior
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
- 12V pwr outlet
- Trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Moulded cloth door trim
- Body-colour protective side mouldings
- Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
- Body-coloured grille
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
- Seating
- Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
- Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support
- Security
- Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Safety
- Dual front air bags
- Front side-impact air bags
- Side curtain air bags
- Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
- Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
- 3-point rear seatbelts
- Child-proof door locks
- Integrated child seat anchor brackets
- Side door impact protection beams
- Additional Features
- Locking glove box
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
- Unwoven interior carpet
- Driver-side foot rest
- Rear heater ducts
- Ignition key illumination
- side sill extensions
- Auto light control
- LED Hannabi tailights
- 2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
- P205/50R17 all-season tires
- Sporty bumpers
- Sporty fog lights
- Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges w/silver rings
- Carbon fibre pattern finish on centre panel
- Dual front visors w/vanity mirrors
- PWR TILT/SLIDE GLASS MOONROOF
- Pwr front & rear disc brakes
- Remote fuel door & trunk release
- 17" aluminum wheels
- Silver-finish on door handle
- 5-speed sport mode automatic transmission w/OD
- Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp
- Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature, illuminated driver-side switch
- Trip computer-inc: fuel economy, average speed
- Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar
- LUXURY PKG W/PWR TILT/SLIDE GLASS MOONROOF
- PKG NOT DESIRED
