2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Map Lights

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment

(2) cupholders

Cigarette lighter & ash tray

Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders

Rear bottle holders

Driver seatback pocket

(3) passenger assist grips

(2) coat hooks

Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers

Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders Comfort Illuminated Entry

Cargo Area Light

Active front headrests Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Halogen Headlights Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist

12V pwr outlet Trim Body-colour door handles

Moulded cloth door trim

Body-colour protective side mouldings

Body-colour pwr heated mirrors

Body-coloured grille

Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs Seating Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests

Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system

Anti-theft alarm system Safety Dual front air bags

Front side-impact air bags

Side curtain air bags

Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters

Adjustable front seatbelt anchors

3-point rear seatbelts

Child-proof door locks

Integrated child seat anchor brackets

Side door impact protection beams

Additional Features Locking glove box

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish

Unwoven interior carpet

Driver-side foot rest

Rear heater ducts

Ignition key illumination

side sill extensions

Auto light control

LED Hannabi tailights

2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine

P205/50R17 all-season tires

Sporty bumpers

Sporty fog lights

Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges w/silver rings

Carbon fibre pattern finish on centre panel

Dual front visors w/vanity mirrors

PWR TILT/SLIDE GLASS MOONROOF

Pwr front & rear disc brakes

Remote fuel door & trunk release

17" aluminum wheels

Silver-finish on door handle

5-speed sport mode automatic transmission w/OD

Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp

Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature, illuminated driver-side switch

Trip computer-inc: fuel economy, average speed

Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar

LUXURY PKG W/PWR TILT/SLIDE GLASS MOONROOF

PKG NOT DESIRED

