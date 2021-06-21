2008 Mazda MAZDA3

$2,599 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 2 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7470351

7470351 Stock #: F44HH2

F44HH2 VIN: JM1BK32F081869192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sunlight Silver Mica

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,220 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Convenience Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.