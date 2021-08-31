2008 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Very Clean 2008 Mazda 3 GT! , great on gas! AC Tilt Power Windows and Locks! Keyless entry and Nice Tires! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! Fresh oil change and safety & more! Power Windows and locks!
Priced $6950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale
DEALER PERMIT #9491
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7