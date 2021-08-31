Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Westside Sales

204-488-3793

GT Very Clean 5 Speed Manual 2.3L

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7824093
  • VIN: jm1bk323381170130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean 2008 Mazda 3 GT! , great on gas! AC Tilt Power Windows and Locks! Keyless entry and Nice Tires! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! Fresh oil change and safety & more! Power Windows and locks!
Priced $6950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale
DEALER PERMIT #9491

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
ABS Brakes

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

