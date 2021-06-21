Menu
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5

58,582 KM

GT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

58,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7501419
  Stock #: L0396B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Wheel Drive
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

