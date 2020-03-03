Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS

Location

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

204-255-1297

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4718523
  • VIN: 4A3AL25F48E601492
Exterior Colour
Kalapana Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Dark Charcoal (H)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Down Payment $2500.00
Finance Price $8995.00
Cash Price $7995.00 (Includes 1000.00 cash rebate)
Please give me a call to set up viewing and test drive
Chris (204) 255-1297

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • 3-point safety belts for all occupants
  • LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
  • Front safety belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Map Lights
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front/rear carpeted floor mats
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
  • Centre audio display-inc: clock
  • Front door pockets
  • Front centre console w/dual cup holders
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 2.4L SOHC MPFI 16-valve MIVEC I4 engine
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Auto-Off Headlights
  • P225/50R17 all-season tires
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Front heated bucket seats
  • Front seat mounted side impact airbags
  • 4-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable lumbar support
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • 12-volt pwr outlet
Suspension
  • Front strut tower brace
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Low-mount multi-link rear suspension
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Black grille opening
Windows
  • Solar control glass w/upper windshield shade band
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Tubular steel side-guard door beams
  • Colour-keyed body side air dams
  • Rear combination LED lights w/clear lens
  • Colour-keyed pwr mirrors
  • Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
  • Bright silver door handles
  • Pwr front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
  • Black pwr soft top-inc: hard tonneau cover & glass rear window
  • Sport touch tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Short whip antenna
  • Dual front airbags w/passenger side occupant sensing system
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, dual trip meter, fuel & temp gauges, ice-blue illumination
  • 17" x 7.5" lipless 5-spoke aluminum wheels
  • Locking glove box w/light, knee protector
  • Pwr windows-inc: driver window auto-down, illuminated switches, driver cancel switch
  • 650-watt Rockford Fosgate AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: MP3 capability, speed compensated volume, Topstack, (9) speakers w/8" subwoofer, digital signal processing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

2008 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 162,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Flex limited
 280,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Send A Message