2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Anti-Theft System
- Front/rear crumple zones
- 3-point safety belts for all occupants
- LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
- Front safety belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
- Comfort
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Map Lights
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front/rear carpeted floor mats
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
- Centre audio display-inc: clock
- Front door pockets
- Front centre console w/dual cup holders
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 2.4L SOHC MPFI 16-valve MIVEC I4 engine
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Auto-Off Headlights
- P225/50R17 all-season tires
- Seating
- Rear Bench Seat
- Front heated bucket seats
- Front seat mounted side impact airbags
- 4-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable lumbar support
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- 12-volt pwr outlet
- Suspension
- Front strut tower brace
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Low-mount multi-link rear suspension
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Black grille opening
- Windows
- Solar control glass w/upper windshield shade band
- Additional Features
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Colour-keyed door handles
- Tubular steel side-guard door beams
- Colour-keyed body side air dams
- Rear combination LED lights w/clear lens
- Colour-keyed pwr mirrors
- Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
- Bright silver door handles
- Pwr front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
- Black pwr soft top-inc: hard tonneau cover & glass rear window
- Sport touch tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
- Short whip antenna
- Dual front airbags w/passenger side occupant sensing system
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, dual trip meter, fuel & temp gauges, ice-blue illumination
- 17" x 7.5" lipless 5-spoke aluminum wheels
- Locking glove box w/light, knee protector
- Pwr windows-inc: driver window auto-down, illuminated switches, driver cancel switch
- 650-watt Rockford Fosgate AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: MP3 capability, speed compensated volume, Topstack, (9) speakers w/8" subwoofer, digital signal processing
