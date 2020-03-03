2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Safety Fog Lights

Emergency Trunk Release

Anti-Theft System

Front/rear crumple zones

3-point safety belts for all occupants

LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)

Front safety belts w/pretensioners & force limiters Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Map Lights

Compact Spare Tire

Front/rear carpeted floor mats

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers

Centre audio display-inc: clock

Front door pockets

Front centre console w/dual cup holders Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

2.4L SOHC MPFI 16-valve MIVEC I4 engine Exterior Rear Spoiler

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Auto-Off Headlights

P225/50R17 all-season tires Seating Rear Bench Seat

Front heated bucket seats

Front seat mounted side impact airbags

4-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable lumbar support Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

12-volt pwr outlet Suspension Front strut tower brace

MacPherson strut front suspension

Low-mount multi-link rear suspension Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Black grille opening Windows Solar control glass w/upper windshield shade band

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Colour-keyed door handles

Tubular steel side-guard door beams

Colour-keyed body side air dams

Rear combination LED lights w/clear lens

Colour-keyed pwr mirrors

Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription

Bright silver door handles

Pwr front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes

Black pwr soft top-inc: hard tonneau cover & glass rear window

Sport touch tilt steering wheel w/audio controls

Short whip antenna

Dual front airbags w/passenger side occupant sensing system

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, dual trip meter, fuel & temp gauges, ice-blue illumination

17" x 7.5" lipless 5-spoke aluminum wheels

Locking glove box w/light, knee protector

Pwr windows-inc: driver window auto-down, illuminated switches, driver cancel switch

650-watt Rockford Fosgate AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: MP3 capability, speed compensated volume, Topstack, (9) speakers w/8" subwoofer, digital signal processing

