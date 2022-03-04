Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Rogue

184,562 KM

Details

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

184,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526698
  • Stock #: 22050A
  • VIN: JN8AS58T38W009377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Iridium Graphite Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22050A
  • Mileage 184,562 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 79,668 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Spark...
 71,748 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT
 74,882 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory