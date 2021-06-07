Menu
2008 Palomino F-830RE

0 KM

Details Description

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2008 Palomino F-830RE

2008 Palomino F-830RE

Ultra Lite - Huge Bright Spacious 5th Wheel !!

2008 Palomino F-830RE

Ultra Lite - Huge Bright Spacious 5th Wheel !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7229489
  • Stock #: TR5713
  • VIN: 4X4FTHG228N009671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOOK AT THAT LIGHT!! *** HUGE LIVING ROOM SLIDE-OUT W/ FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS!! *** BEAUTIFULLY KEPT COUPLES TRAILER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

