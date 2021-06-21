Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

144,996 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2008 Pontiac G5

2008 Pontiac G5

SE

2008 Pontiac G5

SE

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7352075
  • Stock #: 07835
  • VIN: 1g2al15f187118015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07835
  • Mileage 144,996 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Pontiac G5 SE Coupe. This is a Rust Free car just in from Vancouver and has low km's for the year. These cars are very easy to maintain and cheap to repair. 2.2L eco-tech economical engine with automatic transmission.

Nicely equipped with Air conditioning, auto trans, power windows and locks, keyless entry, etc.

New Safety.

Here is a list of things done to give new owner peace of mind driving for a long time.

- New Front Strut Assemblies

- New Rear Shock Absorbers

- New Rear Coil Springs

- 4 Brand New All Season Tires

- Oil and Filter change

Lots of $$$$ spent for New Owner.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

