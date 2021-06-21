2008 Pontiac G5

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 9 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7352075

7352075 Stock #: 07835

07835 VIN: 1g2al15f187118015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 07835

Mileage 144,996 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.