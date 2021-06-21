Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

160,000 KM

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2008 Pontiac G5

2008 Pontiac G5

Sunroof! Remote Starter &More!

2008 Pontiac G5

Sunroof! Remote Starter &More!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7434761
  Stock #: 10352.0
  VIN: 1g2al55f787160101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Low km 2008 G5 SE Fully Loaded w/remote starter sunroof & alloy wheels! Nice tires and great on gas! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! New Tires! Just Serviced at the dealer ! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 160,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! Power Windows and locks!
Priced 5,450.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

