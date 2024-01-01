$6,986+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Vibe
TOYOTA POWERTRAIN!!
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 276,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOOKING A RELIABLE DEPENDABLE FIRST CAR? HERE IT IS!! A TOYOTA IN DISGUISE!! EXTRA CLEAN HWY DRIVEN!! A LITTLE HIGHER ON THE KMS BUT RUNS AND DRIVES AWESOME!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR ONLY $6,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
204-941-9080