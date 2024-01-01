Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOOKING A RELIABLE DEPENDABLE FIRST CAR? HERE IT IS!! A TOYOTA IN DISGUISE!! EXTRA CLEAN HWY DRIVEN!! A LITTLE HIGHER ON THE KMS BUT RUNS AND DRIVES AWESOME!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR ONLY $6,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194</p>

2008 Pontiac Vibe

276,000 KM

Details Description

$6,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Pontiac Vibe

TOYOTA POWERTRAIN!!

Watch This Vehicle
11955171

2008 Pontiac Vibe

TOYOTA POWERTRAIN!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 11955171
  2. 11955171
  3. 11955171
  4. 11955171
  5. 11955171
  6. 11955171
  7. 11955171
  8. 11955171
  9. 11955171
  10. 11955171
Contact Seller

$6,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
276,000KM
VIN 5Y2SL65898Z421224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING A RELIABLE DEPENDABLE FIRST CAR? HERE IT IS!! A TOYOTA IN DISGUISE!! EXTRA CLEAN HWY DRIVEN!! A LITTLE HIGHER ON THE KMS BUT RUNS AND DRIVES AWESOME!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR ONLY $6,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe TOYOTA POWERTRAIN!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Pontiac Vibe TOYOTA POWERTRAIN!! 276,000 KM $6,986 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Volvo XC70 CROSS COUNTRY AWD! EXTRA CLEAN !! RUST FREE !!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2006 Volvo XC70 CROSS COUNTRY AWD! EXTRA CLEAN !! RUST FREE !!! 173,000 KM $11,986 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h TRUE IMPORT !! BUILT IN JAPAN!! HYBRID!! HYBRID!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2006 Lexus RX 400h TRUE IMPORT !! BUILT IN JAPAN!! HYBRID!! HYBRID!! 188,000 KM $15,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac Vibe