Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Pontiac Wave

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac Wave

SE

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Contact Seller

$3,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 197,322KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4721754
  • Stock #: 5743
  • VIN: KL2TW65698B155743
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2008 PONTIAC WAVE; REMOTE ENTRY, SUNROOF, MP3 COMPATIBLE in Winnipeg, MB

AIR CONDITIONING, AIR BAGS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, MP3 COMPATIBLE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, REMOTE ENTRY, COMMAND START, SUNROOF, USB INPUT
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Rear seat heating ducts
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
  • Front passenger seatback pocket
  • Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
  • Centre console pwr outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Roof-mounted antenna
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
  • Child security rear door locks
  • Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters
  • LATCH (Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children)
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat
Suspension
  • Front MacPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer
Additional Features
  • 3.94 Axle Ratio
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Driver footrest
  • Shopping bag hooks
  • Dual visor mirrors
  • HD exhaust system
  • Windshield top band tint
  • Manual remote release fuel door opener
  • Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
  • Rearview mirror w/tilt
  • Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system
  • Trim-inc: silver painted accents w/graphite interior
  • Assist grips-inc: front passenger, rear right & left
  • Electronic warning system-inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
  • Deluxe instrument panel-inc: analog instrumentation, tachometer
  • Electronic cruise control-inc: resume speed, acceleration & coast functions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 94,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Sentra S...
 152,951 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 102,744 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Send A Message