2008 Pontiac Wave

Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Rear seat heating ducts Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Rear window defogger w/timer

Front passenger seatback pocket

Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats

Centre console pwr outlet Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock

Roof-mounted antenna Safety Fog Lamps

Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes

Child security rear door locks

Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters

LATCH (Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children) Power Options Pwr windows

Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat Suspension Front MacPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension Security Electronic immobilizer

Additional Features 3.94 Axle Ratio

Colour-keyed bumpers

Colour-keyed door handles

Driver footrest

Shopping bag hooks

Dual visor mirrors

HD exhaust system

Windshield top band tint

Manual remote release fuel door opener

Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter

Rearview mirror w/tilt

Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system

Trim-inc: silver painted accents w/graphite interior

Assist grips-inc: front passenger, rear right & left

Electronic warning system-inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar

Deluxe instrument panel-inc: analog instrumentation, tachometer

Electronic cruise control-inc: resume speed, acceleration & coast functions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.