Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Porsche Cayenne

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2008 Porsche Cayenne

2008 Porsche Cayenne

LOADED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Porsche Cayenne

LOADED LEATHER

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 6816626
  2. 6816626
  3. 6816626
  4. 6816626
  5. 6816626
  6. 6816626
  7. 6816626
  8. 6816626
  9. 6816626
  10. 6816626
  11. 6816626
  12. 6816626
  13. 6816626
  14. 6816626
  15. 6816626
  16. 6816626
  17. 6816626
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6816626
  • VIN: WP1AA29P38LA15257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES; ACURA, AUDI A4, BMW, CHEVROLET, MASERATI, HONDA, JEEP, DODGE, VOLKSWAGEN JETTA, PASSAT, TOYOTA, FORD, RANGE ROVER, AND MUCH MORE.

2008 PORSCHE CAYENNE AWD TIPTRONIC 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 166,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), ACCIDENT FREE, heated leather seating, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $12,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 135,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 58,000 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 142,500 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory