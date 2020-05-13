2008 Porsche Cayman

+ taxes & licensing
*** ABSOLUTELY BABIED! *** SOLD BY ORIGINAL OWNER!! *** ALWAYS GARAGED / COVERED!!! *** Almost like the day it rolled off the assembly line. This car was recently acquired through an estate sale from the original owner, it was his baby and it shows. Painstakingly cared for, stored covered and garaged, ONLY EVEN FAIR-WEATHER DRIVEN. Religiously detailed and serviced at the Volkswagen / Porsche dealership every six months. Literally hardly a stone chip to be found on the entire car. Owner's family declared all original paint and body, Carfax reports zero accidents or insurance claims. 19-INCH TURBO WHEELS are immaculate......All FOUR TIRES BRAND NEW replaced last year only due to drying out with age......Ordered new from the LOCAL WINNIPEG PORSCHE dealership with the upgraded SPORT EXHAUST system......Upgraded BOSE Premium Audio Stereo......Painted Porsche Red Calipers......Power Adjustable Seats......Leather Interior......Speed-Activated Rear Spoiler......Headlight Washers......and most importantly 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. This car will satisfy the most detailed owner or collector. Can facilitate shipping across North America to the right buyer.
Only 22,000 original kilometers. Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and Porsche stitched mats. Half the price of new, a true collector's car. Sacrificed sale at just $43,600 with financing available if necessary. Also eligible for extended warranty should the purchaser desire.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
