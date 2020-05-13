Menu
$43,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2008 Porsche Cayman

2008 Porsche Cayman

S - Ultra low Kms and Like New!

2008 Porsche Cayman

S - Ultra low Kms and Like New!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$43,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5009019
  • Stock #: SCV4188
  • VIN: WP0AB29868U780674
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
*** ABSOLUTELY BABIED! *** SOLD BY ORIGINAL OWNER!! *** ALWAYS GARAGED / COVERED!!! *** Almost like the day it rolled off the assembly line. This car was recently acquired through an estate sale from the original owner, it was his baby and it shows. Painstakingly cared for, stored covered and garaged, ONLY EVEN FAIR-WEATHER DRIVEN. Religiously detailed and serviced at the Volkswagen / Porsche dealership every six months. Literally hardly a stone chip to be found on the entire car. Owner's family declared all original paint and body, Carfax reports zero accidents or insurance claims. 19-INCH TURBO WHEELS are immaculate......All FOUR TIRES BRAND NEW replaced last year only due to drying out with age......Ordered new from the LOCAL WINNIPEG PORSCHE dealership with the upgraded SPORT EXHAUST system......Upgraded BOSE Premium Audio Stereo......Painted Porsche Red Calipers......Power Adjustable Seats......Leather Interior......Speed-Activated Rear Spoiler......Headlight Washers......and most importantly 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. This car will satisfy the most detailed owner or collector. Can facilitate shipping across North America to the right buyer.

Only 22,000 original kilometers. Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and Porsche stitched mats. Half the price of new, a true collector's car. Sacrificed sale at just $43,600 with financing available if necessary. Also eligible for extended warranty should the purchaser desire.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Front air dam
  • FRONT SPOILER
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Exterior entry lights
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Steel body panels
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console trim: leather
  • Door trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Side mirrors: driver side only heated
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Taillights: adaptive
  • Dash trim: leather
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Footwell lights
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Rear brake width: 0.9
  • Antenna type: element
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Airbag deactivation: passenger switch
  • Total speakers: 9
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
  • Wheel locks: front and rear
  • Front headrests: integrated
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: 4
  • Interior accents: aluminum
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Tire type: summer performance
  • Run flat tires: puncture sealing compound with electric compressor
  • Cargo cover: hard
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.8
  • Parking brake trim: leather
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Front brake diameter: 12.5
  • Rear struts: MacPherson
  • Headlights: cornering
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 2
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 2
  • Storage: organizer
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Watts: 220

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

