2008 Porsche Cayman

Safety Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cupholders: Front

Electroluminescent instrumentation Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Front air dam

FRONT SPOILER

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Heated windshield washer jets

Roll Stability Control

Exterior entry lights

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Steel body panels

Radio: AM/FM

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel trim: leather

Air filtration: active charcoal

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Center console trim: leather

Door trim: leather

Center console: front console with storage

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Exhaust: dual tip

Side mirrors: driver side only heated

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Storage: door pockets

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Side mirrors: heated

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Taillights: adaptive

Dash trim: leather

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Shift knob trim: leather

Footwell lights

One-touch windows: 2

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Gauge: oil pressure

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Rear brake width: 0.9

Antenna type: element

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Airbag deactivation: passenger switch

Total speakers: 9

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Passenger seat manual adjustments: height

Wheel locks: front and rear

Front headrests: integrated

Driver seat manual adjustments: 4

Interior accents: aluminum

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Tire type: summer performance

Run flat tires: puncture sealing compound with electric compressor

Cargo cover: hard

Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining

Rear brake diameter: 11.8

Parking brake trim: leather

Power outlet(s): two 12V

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Front brake width: 1.1

Rear spoiler: electronically controlled

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Front brake diameter: 12.5

Rear struts: MacPherson

Headlights: cornering

Window defogger: rear

Passenger seat power adjustments: 2

Driver seat power adjustments: 2

Storage: organizer

Crumple zones: rear

Watts: 220

