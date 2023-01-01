$25,600+ tax & licensing
2008 RAM 2500
TRX4 - Must See... Immaculate 1-Owner Cummins Diesel
308,000KM
Used
- Stock #: DT7887
- VIN: 3D7KS28A68G156732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This one-owner Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and fitted Ram mats. If you're someone who appreciates nice things, this deserves to be on your shopping list. Exceptionally well-kept, and sale priced at just $25,600.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Interior
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Speed Control
Rear Bench Seat
Front/rear floor mats
Carpeted floor covering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Additional Features
ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE
Conventional Spare Tire
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
750-amp maintenance-free battery
LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
17 x 8 chrome clad steel wheels
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: aux transmission oil cooler
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV trailer hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness 750-amp maintenance-free battery
PREMIUM COST PAINT
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 750-amp maintenance-free battery
EXTRA COST METALLIC PAINT
EXTRA COST PEARL PAINT
PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS FOLD-AWAY
CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric
TRX4 GROUP -inc: LT265/70R17E on/off-road OWL tires TRX4 badge
2FB SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine 6-speed auto trans 17 x 8 steel chrome clad wheels cloth 40/20/40 split bench seat bright front/rear bumper bright grille carpeted floor covering front/rear floor ...
