2008 RAM 2500

308,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,600

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

TRX4 - Must See... Immaculate 1-Owner Cummins Diesel

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

308,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9768127
  • Stock #: DT7887
  • VIN: 3D7KS28A68G156732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT7887
  • Mileage 308,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE... 1-OWNER... WINTERED IN TEXAS... CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4!! *** Now here's something you don't see every day. Take a look through the full picture portfolio, the insides of the doors, the hinges, rockers, cab corners are all in spectacular condition. Interior carpets, console, seats, look like a two year old truck. Best of all it is a Manufactured pre-DEF truck!!! (no DEF pump or DEF heater to worry about here). This year of truck, in this condition quite honestly would be extremely hard to find. It is definitely in outstanding condition in all respects!! Will be sold with a fresh safety, fully detailed, and ready to work or pull your camper!! Rear air bag suspension installed, can be inflated and deflated depending on required trailer weight. Tires are like brand new, tonneau cover, fender flares, step bars, trailer brake controller all included. Optioned with theTRX4 package, factory fold-out tow mirrors, exhaust / jake brake, automatic transmission w/ manual shift mode, shift-on-the-fly 4WD (tried and true mechanical setup), full power convenience package, and of course the legendary Cummins diesel engine. Our assumption is that a test ride in this will sell the truck. It performs flawlessly!! Must be seen. Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This one-owner Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and fitted Ram mats. If you're someone who appreciates nice things, this deserves to be on your shopping list. Exceptionally well-kept, and sale priced at just $25,600.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Speed Control
Rear Bench Seat
Front/rear floor mats
Carpeted floor covering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Additional Features

ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE
Conventional Spare Tire
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
750-amp maintenance-free battery
LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
17 x 8 chrome clad steel wheels
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: aux transmission oil cooler
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV trailer hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness 750-amp maintenance-free battery
PREMIUM COST PAINT
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 750-amp maintenance-free battery
EXTRA COST METALLIC PAINT
EXTRA COST PEARL PAINT
PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS FOLD-AWAY
CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric
TRX4 GROUP -inc: LT265/70R17E on/off-road OWL tires TRX4 badge
2FB SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine 6-speed auto trans 17 x 8 steel chrome clad wheels cloth 40/20/40 split bench seat bright front/rear bumper bright grille carpeted floor covering front/rear floor ...

