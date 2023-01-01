2008 RAM 2500

$25,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 308,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Interior Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Speed Control Rear Bench Seat Front/rear floor mats Carpeted floor covering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Additional Features ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE Conventional Spare Tire PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield MONOTONE PAINT (STD) 750-amp maintenance-free battery LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES 17 x 8 chrome clad steel wheels 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: aux transmission oil cooler SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class IV trailer hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness 750-amp maintenance-free battery PREMIUM COST PAINT 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 750-amp maintenance-free battery EXTRA COST METALLIC PAINT EXTRA COST PEARL PAINT PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS FOLD-AWAY CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric TRX4 GROUP -inc: LT265/70R17E on/off-road OWL tires TRX4 badge 2FB SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine 6-speed auto trans 17 x 8 steel chrome clad wheels cloth 40/20/40 split bench seat bright front/rear bumper bright grille carpeted floor covering front/rear floor ...

