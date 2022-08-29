Menu
2008 Saturn Astra

41,041 KM

Details Description Features

$4,456

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

XE AS-IS

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

41,041KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9153730
  • Stock #: F4TBC7
  • VIN: W08AR671X85036068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And CARFAX Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Internal manual trunk release handle
Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
3-point safety belts at all seating positions
Roofrail side curtain airbags
Side thorax & pelvic airbags
Automatic occupant sensing for front passenger seat
Active head restraints on front seats
Pedal release system
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) system at outboard rear seat, top tether anchor only on rear middle seat position
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Body Colour Door Handles
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Automatic headlamp control
Body colour bumpers & fascia
Colour bodyside moulding
Dual body colour folding pwr heated mirrors
Rain sensing front/rear wipers
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
oil life monitor
Vehicle theft deterrent w/electronic immobilizer
60/40 split folding rear bench seat w/3-head restraints
Front console w/1-front & 2-rear cupholders
Adjustable rake & telescopic steering column
Driver information centre w/trip computer
Pwr windows w/express down on all windows
Remote hood releases
Front/rear dome lamps & reading lamps
Dual sunshades w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front console mounted auxiliary pwr outlet
Sunglass storage overhead on driver & passenger sides
Glove box w/light, dampened door, divider shelf
Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel & service display
Charcoal metallic trim on IP, centre stack, steering wheel & doors
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent strut type front suspension
Oil pan heater
P205/55R16 all-season touring tires
Switch blade type folding key
Maintenance Free Battery
Long life engine coolant
Pwr assisted front/rear disc brakes
Semi-independent torsion beam rear suspension
1.8L DOHC SFI 16-VALVE VVT I4 ENGINE
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

