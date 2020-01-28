2008 Subaru Forester

WOW WHAT A NICE LOW LOW LOW MILEAGE SUBARU FORESTER! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP EVIDENT HERE! 2.5 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, ALARM AND KEYLESS ENTRY, CHROME GRILLE, PROTECTIVE DOOR MOULDINGS, ALLOYS, GOOD TIRES, CLEAN TITLE, GOOD HISTORY (CARFAX REPORT PROVIDED, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY!











*****VALUE PRICED AT $9,391 + TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****



*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****



*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****







INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Antenna type: element, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 4, Watts: 100, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.9, Rear brake diameter: 9.0, Rear brake type: drum, Rear brake width: 1.4, Armrests: rear folding, Center console trim: simulated alloy, Dash trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, 4WD type: full time, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Roof rack, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Safety brake pedal system, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.