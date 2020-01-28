Menu
2008 Subaru Forester

2.5 X

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$9,391

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,726KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4533687
  • VIN: JF1SG63628H713282
Exterior Colour
Newport Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Graphite Grey Cloth
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
WOW WHAT A NICE LOW LOW LOW MILEAGE SUBARU FORESTER! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP EVIDENT HERE! 2.5 4 CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, ALARM AND KEYLESS ENTRY, CHROME GRILLE, PROTECTIVE DOOR MOULDINGS, ALLOYS, GOOD TIRES, CLEAN TITLE, GOOD HISTORY (CARFAX REPORT PROVIDED, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $9,391 + TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Antenna type: element, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 4, Watts: 100, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.9, Rear brake diameter: 9.0, Rear brake type: drum, Rear brake width: 1.4, Armrests: rear folding, Center console trim: simulated alloy, Dash trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, 4WD type: full time, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Roof rack, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Safety brake pedal system, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Safety
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Watts: 100
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Limited slip differential: center
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Antenna type: element
  • Total speakers: 4
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Rear struts
  • Front brake diameter: 11.6
  • Front brake width: 0.9
  • Wheel spokes: 5
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Mirror color: black
  • Door handle color: black
  • Dash trim: simulated alloy
  • Wheels: steel
  • Center console trim: simulated alloy
  • Rear brake type: drum
  • Rear brake diameter: 9.0
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear brake width: 1.4

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

