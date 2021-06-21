Menu
2008 Subaru Forester

146,344 KM

Details Description Features

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2.5 X

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

146,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7361411
  • Stock #: P1165
  • VIN: JF1SG63608H701373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1165
  • Mileage 146,344 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*MB SAFETY*

*CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*

LOCAL MANITOBA, CLAIM FREE SUBARU FORESTER! 4 CYL, AWD, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, TINTED GLASS, EXCELLENT YEAR ROUND VEHICLE! 2 KEYS INCLUDED, FRESH OIL CHANGE JUST COMPLETED, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $8,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
3
2
6
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Lumbar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Watts: 100
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Armrests: rear folding
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 4
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Rear struts
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Front brake width: 0.9
Wheel spokes: 5
Vanity mirrors: dual
Mirror color: black
Door handle color: black
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Wheels: steel
Grocery bag holder
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Rear brake type: drum
Rear brake diameter: 9.0
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: 1.4
12V front
organizer
head protection chambers
Roof rack crossbars: black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

