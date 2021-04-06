2008 Subaru Impreza

$9,499 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 2 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6902496

6902496 Stock #: 320977

320977 VIN: JF1GH62628H818232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 91,277 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.