2008 Subaru Impreza

91,277 KM

Details

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2008 Subaru Impreza

AWD

AWD





Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  6902496
  




91,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6902496
  • Stock #: 320977
  • VIN: JF1GH62628H818232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,277 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Requires Subscription

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

