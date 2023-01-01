Menu
2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid, 149K KMS, Auto, Cloth Interior, Alloys, Power Options. Value priced at $12,991+tax, warranty included. VIN 4T1BB46K28U046027. Stock # P1386. Exterior Colour: Magnetic Grey Metallic. Interior Colour: Ash. Body Style: Sedan. Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive. Transmission: Automatic. 4-door.

INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Premium brand: JBL, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, Watts: 440, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.1, Rear brake type: disc, Regenerative braking system, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback, Universal remote transmitter, Vanity mirrors: dual, Auto start/stop, Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride, Electric Motor HP: 141, Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 105, Electric Motor Torque: 199, Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 147, Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 6000, Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 138, Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4400, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on, Side mirror adjustments: power, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Emergency interior trunk release, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: height / 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Window defogger: rear

Silverline Motors, 1601 Niakwa Rd East, Winnipeg, MB. 204-509-0008

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Convenience

External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Auto Start/Stop
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Regenerative braking system
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear struts
Vanity mirrors: dual
Premium brand: JBL
Watts: 440
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 6000
Rear brake diameter: 11.1
Window defogger: rear
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4400
Electric Motor HP: 141
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 105
Electric Motor Torque: 199
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 147
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 138
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on
Driver seat power adjustments: height / 8
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio / cruise control / phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Toyota Camry