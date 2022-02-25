Menu
2008 Toyota Corolla

90,000 KM

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

90,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8275029
  Stock #: P10337A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirror(s)

