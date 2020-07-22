Menu
2008 Toyota Highlander

107,957 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2008 Toyota Highlander

2008 Toyota Highlander

Sport

2008 Toyota Highlander

Sport

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

107,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5564958
  Stock #: F3AANR
  VIN: JTEES43A282003683

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AANR
  • Mileage 107,957 KM

Vehicle Description

This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.

We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Spoiler
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Front driver knee airbag
19" unique coloured aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

